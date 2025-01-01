NCSL UPLOADING FAILED

By Esther Gahane

NASFUND contributor’s savings and Loan Society Ltd (NCSL) has clarified that contributions for members were not uploaded for the past three months of 2024 when the new automatic system was introduced.

The chief executive officer for NCSL Frans Koottee confirmed that the transition process was successful, however uploading of contributions was failed.

NASFUND contributor’s savings and Loan society Ltd (NCSL) has introduced the new automatic system in the month of November last year.

The transition from the old system to the new system was successful however, there was a backdrop in processing contributions from the employers.

This was further explained by CEO Frans Koottee in an exclusive interview with EMTV.

Mr Koottee said the issue around contributions uploading started in late November last year.

NCSL CEO apologized to the 150, 000 NCSL members for this inconvenience.

The Chief Member Services officer Maranuf Tataeng shared similar sentiments.

NCSL CEO assured NCSL members that their contributions are kept safe and the issue of uploading it to their accounts will be solved by 8th of next month.