PM DECLARES WEEK OF NATIONAL MOURNING FOR LATE SIR JULIUS

Caption: Prime Minister James Marape

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape, has declared a week of national mourning to honor the life and legacy of Grand Chief Rt. Hon. Sir Julius Chan following his passing today.

He stated that in recognition of Sir Julius’s immense contributions to the nation, the Government of Papua New Guinea will organise a formal State Funeral, with the date to be confirmed in consultation with his family and the New Ireland Provincial Government.

The Prime Minister joins the country in mourning the great leader.

“His passing comes at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, as Papua New Guinea prepares to celebrate 50 years of independence—a milestone he played a crucial role in achieving.” Mr. Marape said

Noting that today is the official launch of Papua New Guinea’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations, Prime Minister Marape said that he had advised Minister Justin Tkatchenko and the organizing committee to scale down the celebrations in honor of Sir Julius Chan, Prime Minister Marape announced that as part of these adjustments:

•There will be no fireworks.

•Celebratory events will be toned down to allow for a period of reflection.

•A special tribute will be compiled, featuring historic footage of Sir Julius Chan and Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, honouring their role in Papua New Guinea’s independence.”

The Prime Minister described Sir Julius as a towering statesman, whose service to Papua New Guinea spanned decades of political and economic transformation.

“Sir Julius Chan was not just a leader; he was a statesman of great wisdom and resilience, a man who dedicated his life to the service of our country,” Prime Minister Marape said.

Also conveying his condolences with great sadness on behalf of the Opposition, the people of Kiriwina-Goodenough and his family, was Opposition Leader Douglas Tumeriesa.

He expressed that serving as Governor till his final days is a testament to his life of service, and that the Opposition is additionally grateful that he chose to be in the Opposition throughout this term of Parliament.

“We have always valued his advice, thoughts, criticism, and suggestions on how we can serve our nation better.” Mr. Tumeriesa said.

Mr. Tomuriesa called it a bittersweet moment to attain 50 years of nationhood but at the same time, mourn the passing of an instrumental figure that has made the last 50 years possible.

“I offer my deep condolences to Lady Stella, the children, grandchildren, relatives, and the people of New Ireland.” He said.