NCD PHA RECEIVES ULTRASOUND MACHINES

The National Capital District Provincial Health Authority (NCD PHA) has received a generous donation of two ultrasound machines from Project Yumi Inc.

These machines, which have undergone functional testing and cleaning, will be installed in the Obstetrics & Gynecology and Radiology departments to enhance diagnostics services.

The hospital is grateful for the ultrasound machines as it will provide a range of essential diagnostic services to the people of NCD, including prenatal examinations for expectant mothers, detection of internal organ abnormalities and medical procedure guidance.

Access to reliable diagnostic equipment is crucial for effective healthcare delivery. This contribution will strengthen the hospital’s capacity to serve the community and provide accurate and timely diagnoses.

This donation is part of the Project Yumi commitment to improve healthcare in Papua New Guinea through their Project Meri health initiative.

The hospital is looking forward to continuing this partnership with them and other organizations to deliver quality health services to the people of NCD.