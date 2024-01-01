DBGYFF IS SET FOR TOMORROW

The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival (DBGYFF) will be held tomorrow in different institutions across Papua New Guinea.

This year’s festival drew in 1,287 submissions from 110 countries. The festival will take place on October 17 and 18, 2024 and a special screening on the 19th October at Paradise Cinema, Vision City.

“I Have a Dream: Youth and Climate Change – Making Mother Earth Cleaner and Greener,” is the theme for 2024 and it resonates deeply with the urgent calls for environmental action.

The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival (DBGYFF) is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to discovering and nurturing the creative talents of young filmmakers from around the globe. The festival aims to inspire and empower youth in the field of media while promoting social responsibility. It provides an exceptional platform for young filmmakers to showcase their talents, encouraging them to use the powerful medium of visual storytelling to contribute positively to society.

Among the 120 shortlisted films, is ‘I am the change, a 2-minute film by Serah David, La Salle Technical School. It speaks about poverty, pear pressure, limited opportunities, and the choice of succumbing to negative influences or pursuing one’s dreams. It celebrates family bonds and the transforming power of one’s dreams, reminding us of hope to a brighter future even in challenging circumstances.

The screenings, discussions, and interactive sessions will encourage students to reflect on their roles in addressing various environmental issues and inspire them to take action within their institutions and communities. Thus, DBGYFF serves not only as a showcase of talent but also as a catalyst for social action and meaningful change.

Through the Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival, young filmmakers have the chance to share their visions and dreams with the world, contributing to a collective movement for a just and sustainable future.