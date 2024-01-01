JOURNO ARRAIGNED FOR CYBER HARASSMENT

By James Guken

Journalist Hennah Joku appeared before Magistrate Paul Nii at the Waigani Committal Court on charges of cyber defamation following a Facebook post made on 4th September 2024.

46-year-old Ms. Joku, from Santani, Jayapura, allegedly published defamatory content against her ex-partner, Robert Agen, and the country’s judicial system, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Agen’s conviction on charges of rape and assault.

Agen filed a complaint on 12th September, submitting evidence including screenshots of the post and court documents. The post contained serious allegations, including claims of bribery involving the three Supreme Court judges who handled Agen’s appeal: Chief Justice Salika, Justice Berrigan, and Justice Dowa. The post also sparked further comments that accused Agen of paying the judges, leading to additional legal scrutiny.

Agen was content with the police response, emphasizing the importance of ethical journalism.

In response, Joku maintained that she was exercising her right to freedom of expression.

The United Nations in Papua New Guinea also expressed concern over the charges, urging the government to continue efforts to combat gender-based violence while protecting survivors.