NADZAB AIRPORT’S NEW BSP CASH AGENT SERVICE

The travelling public of the new Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport can now access BSSP services through 4-10 Investment Limited, a local SME.

The 4-10 Investment BSP Cash Agency officially opened its second location at the International Airport on Saturday 20th July, 2024.

The opening coincided with BSP’s Lae Market Branch on boarding customers to new personal bank accounts and the mobile and internet banking services, while 4-10 Investment assisted customers perform deposits and withdrawals.

BSP Retail Agency Banking Manager, Stanley Seimoni said the SME has been operating as a BSP Cash Agent at the Nadzab market and has now extended its operation.

“We encourage BSP customers around Nadzab to utilize both our Cash Agent locations, and save making the 40km trip into Lae to access banking services at the branches.“ he said.

Overall, BSP now has more than 300 Cash Agents operating in all 22 provinces.

National Airport Corporation (NAC) Nadzab Airport Operations Manager, Isaac Nicholas said this will also benefit NAC employees.