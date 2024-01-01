KAPULS UPDATE

Picture credit: Oceania Football Confederation

By Jonathan Sibona

In a crucial match of the Oceania Qualifiers for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, PNG Kapuls lost their opening match by 3 goals to one against New Caledonia.

The match, held in Fiji, saw New Caledonia demonstrated a clinical control as they claimed three vital points on their road to the global stage.

From the first whistle, New Caledonia set the tone with a strong attacking display. Their efforts were soon rewarded with an early goal from a direct penalty that put Papua New Guinea on the back foot. Throughout the first half, New Caledonia continued to apply pressure, forcing Papua New Guinea to defend deep and scramble for possession.

Despite PNG’s best efforts to claw their way back into the game, New Caledonia doubled their lead before the break, heading into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 advantage. The PNG side, however, showed resilience in the second half and managed to pull one back, sparking hopes of a comeback.

But the momentum was quickly quenched when New Caledonia added a third goal, sealing the result and dashing Kapuls chances of a revival. The match ended 3-1, marking an impressive performance by New Caledonia, who now looking ahead to their next challenge in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the PNG Kapuls will need to regroup and focus on their upcoming fixtures to keep their qualification hopes alive.