DDA PRESENTS AMBULANCE TO HEALTH CENTER

By John Mori

Kerowagi District Development Authority has presented a new ambulance to Neregaima Sub Health Center to support the health service operations in the district.

The Sub Health Center is a catholic service and is located in Bari tribe of Kup Local Level Government in Kerowagi District.

Kerowagi District Administration Chief Executive Officer Mr. Philip Bomal, said that Neregaima Sub Health Center has served more than 26,000 people in Bari, Genebona in Digne Local Level Government in Guminea and Gor in Waiye LLG in Kundiawa Gembolg.

He said that it was fair and appropriate to provide necessary resources that could improve health care services.

Mr. Bomal thanked the catholic church for partnering the Government to provide decent health and education services in the area.

Mr. Bomal also presented K120,000 cheque to Neregaima Technical High School, K25,000 to Neregaima Primary School, K10, 000 to elementary school and K 20, 000 to Naregaima Catholic Church.

Officer in charge for Neregaima Sub Health Center Mr. Joseph Nick confirmed that this was a first time for the Government to support the health center and he acknowledged Kerowagi District Development Authority and the local MP.

He said that Neregaima Sub Health Center serve 30 patients on a daily basis.

Simbu Provincial Health Authority CEO Dr. Ken Kasi thanked Kerowagi DDA for giving priority to health and education sectors.