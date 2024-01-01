MOROBE GOVERNOR CALLS FOR LAND

By Jessica Nui

Morobe Governor Luther Wenge has appealed to Watut people in Morobe to free up the customary land so that the provincial government can acquire it, zone it and resettle Bulolo’s displaced people.

Governor made the appeal while calling for the resettlement of the displaced people residing in Bulolo Town since 2014.

He said these people have been living in a care center for too long.

He has also appealed to PNG Forest Products in Bulolo to sell some of its unused land to the Bulolo District Development Authority to acquire and subdivide under this resettlement program.

“You PNG Forest Product hold many land and did not make use of it, you did not develop it for many years, this is not your land, I will tell the Wau Bulolo to sell your land if you don’t sell your land.” Governor Wenge said.

Mr. Wenge explained that, under the law, if a land is being leased but has not been developed could be acquired compulsorily by the Lands and Physical Planning department.

“Today I came to assure you I will tell the lands minister to acquire compulsory land which is not been used, state land in Bulolo Town.” He said.