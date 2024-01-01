ENGA PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT ASSISTS RUGBY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

EPG Special Projects Officer Leslie Yala presenting the brand new laptop to executives of the Wabag Rugby Football League recently. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Enga Provincial Government (EPG) has assisted Wabag Rugby Football League (WRFL) with a brand new laptop to support their sports operations.

Special Project Officer Leslie Yala, presented a brand new Lenovo laptop to the executives of the WRFL recently.

The WRFL Management was privileged to be given a Brand New Dell Laptop from the Enga Provincial Government through the initiative of the Special Project Officer, Leslie Yala.

WRFL General Secretary Gabriel Panda sincerely acknowledged the continuous support of EPG in ensuring the operations of WRFL were smoothly and managed accordingly.

“The laptop will support and provide ease of executing the administrative duties of the WRFL Management,” Panda said.

The presentation was witnessed by the Enga Provincial Sports Coordinator Jonah Mackay and other members of the Enga Sports Council.