SIMBU PROVINCIAL HELPDESK LAUNCHED

The Governor of Simbu Province, Noah Kool launched the provincial helpdesk which aims to provide development partners with a direct contact and platform for networking.

He said despite Simbu Province’s central geographical location and many tourist attractions, the province is overlooked when it comes to meaningful investment, infrastructure development and community programs by bilateral and multilateral aid agencies, development partners and implementing agencies such as non-government and community-based organizations.

Governor Kool made a heartfelt plea to partners, “Today I want to speak for my province and reach out to PNG and the world to renew and strengthen, partnership, collaboration, innovation & implement the development aspirations of my people.

Governor Kool’s aim is to empower those who are often marginalized, ensuring that no one is left behind.

He encouraged his people to contact the ‘helpdesk’ so they can work together and foster an environment that enables access to opportunities and resources to thrive, develop and become economically empowered through tangible development and investments in the province.