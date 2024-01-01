LAIAGAM LOCALS CLEAN UP AREA FOR MP TO RESIDE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Locals from Laiagam Station voluntarily taking the initiative to clean up the area that will be used as the official residential area for the Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem.

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem assured his people that he would live and work with them as he was

mandated by the people.

He mentioned that after being elected as their pioneer MP, he was busy in Port Moresby setting and

getting the accounts of the Lagaip District Development Authority in order before any service delivery takes place in the district.

“Because we are a new district, it took us some time to get the basics in order. By next week, all should be well. MP Akem said.

The once deserted rural township of Laiagam Station will come alive when the local MP formally moves in next week to live and work at the maiden district headquarters.