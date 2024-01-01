LAHANIS DEFEAT KHL ENGA MIOKS

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

Picture credit: Vicky Baunke

Lahanis defeated KHL Enga Mioks at 16:10 in the Digicel ExxonMobil round 16 game in Goroka.

The round 16 of the ExxonMobil Digicel Cup between the Goroka Bintangor Lahanis and Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited (KHL) Enga Mioks has seen the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis defeated the KHL Enga Mioks in a very tough game at the National Sports Institute.

Half time saw Lahanis at 10 and the Mioks trailing behind at 6.

The Lahanis sealed their victory with another try and 2 field goals leaving the full time score at Lahanis

16 with KHL Enga Mioks at 10.

Man of the Match went to the Goroka Bintangor Lahanis Wing number 2 Sefa Dait.

The next round will see the Goroka Bintangor Lahanis face off against the Agmark Gurias in Rabaul.