PNG TO PARTICIPATE IN 2025 WORLD EXPO IN JAPAN

The Government has approved funding of K5.6 million to cover the cost of Papua New Guinea to participate in 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Kansai in Japan. Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru said this during the second inter-agency meeting for Osaka Expo recently. “The K5.6 million was based on the understanding that the host country will allow us to display and sell our products within the pavilion itself. However, we have been advised by the host Government that the Expo site will be an artificial island (Yumeshima) and there is a risk of methane gas and more weight may cause the island to sink, so they are discouraging selling and displaying of products within the expo site.” Minister Maru said. Maru stated that this would also be an opportunity for PNG to show its commitment to Japan if it wanted to take its relationship with Japan to the next level. Minister Maru further added that, “Air Niugini must look at reopening direct flights from Narita and Port Moresby or Nadzab, otherwise it will be impossible to market PNG as a tourism and an investment destination to Japan.” A total of 150 countries and 25 international organizations are expected to participate. To date, over 160 countries and international organization had already confirmed their participation in the Expo. A team from the Secretariat led by Commissioner-General of Section PNG, Ambassador Gabriel Dusava will be visiting Osaka in the coming week to meet the organizing team of the Expo and also to identify a commercial space for PNG to lease for the six months of the Expo starting in April next year.