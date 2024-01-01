NEW IRELAND PROVINCE TO HOST REGIONAL YOUTH GAMES IN SEPTEMBER

By Claire Mauta

New Ireland Province has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to host the Inaugural New Guinea Islands Regional Youth Games in September.

The agreement was signed with the National Youth Development , PNG Sports Foundation and Kavieng Development Authority.

The Youth Games have been differed from the first week of September to the 30th of September to the 5th of October.

Youth Director, Joe Itaki, expressed gratitude to the hosting province for taking the initiative to host the games.

The District Authority has committed K250,000.00 to the preparation of the games.

With the games two months away, Provincial Administrator, Richard Andia has shown his support in making sure the facilities will be ready before the games commence.

The Youth Games so far had three districts from AROB, four from East New Britain, three from West New Britain, two from host province and one from Manus to participate in the different sporting codes.