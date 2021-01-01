Kopkop College Kavieng wins Essay Comp.

Four students attending Kopkop College Campus in Kavieng, have each won the New Ireland Governor’s Essay Competition, set out annually amongst schools in the maritime province.

School Principal Jonah Salot said the students made the school very proud, topping the competition in the Upper Primary category and coming second in the lower primary category.

The students were amongst ten others who represented the college at the event in Namatanai during the New Ireland Day celebration which took place on July 23.

“I have pride in Kopkop College Team here in KC Kavieng Campus. The students have evidently proven that the teachers have been committed and dedicated in all areas of their work under my direction,” he said.

“As a Principal of Kopkop College, I wish to thank the teachers for their effective editing and guidance to all 57 Kopkop College Students who participated in Schools Essay Competition.

“Our students are well ahead because English is the foundation of early learning. They do strategic reading skills, phonics blending, then writing all throughout to Junior School which is of paramount importance.

“Our teachers are well guided using modernized facilities.”

The annual competition is open to grades four to twelve across public and private schools and is an initiative of the New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan.

School Principal Jonah Salot said a book, a medal, and a certificate were awarded to each of the essay winners.

On Friday 30th July, the winners are further awarded laptops, cellphones, and bicycles at the Kopkop Hall, Bambi.

Provincial and business leaders have also expressed great achievement and praise towards the students’ results and teachers’ performances by Kopkop College Kavieng Campus.

The essay questions are set out by selected teachers across New Ireland and capture issues on government, service delivery, and challenges faced in society.

Here are the winners of the New Ireland Schools Essay Competition.

Under the Upper Primary Category, all three wrote a persuasive piece on why cellphones must be used in schools. The winners were;

• 14-year-old Elltyne, in grade seven, took the first placing,

• The second placing was taken by a grade eight student, Helen Francis aged 15, and

• Third Placing, Sherolyne Poi aged 14,

In the Lower Primary Category, and placing second was,

• 13-year-old Louisa Mathew in Grade six, who wrote about her father as her best role model.