INAUGURAL SWEARING IN OF INNOVATIVE UNIVERSITY OF ENGA COUNCIL MEMBERS

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The recently established Innovative University of Enga (IUE) had its inaugural swearing in of Council Members at the Enga Takeanda Amphitheater inside Wabag Town recently.

Most of the Council Members came in from Port Moresby on a chartered flight into Wapenamanda Airport. Veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas (pictured) sincerely acknowledged the efforts of the interm Council Members for ensuring the pioneer operation of the university was possible with the amalgamation of the Enga Teachers College, Enga School of Nursing and Huli-Opene Polytechnical College into the Innovative University of Enga starting this year moving foward.



Sir Ipatas lauded the leadership of Chancellor Anna Bais and her interm Council Members who were sworn in to become fully pledged Council Members as of today going foward.

Female Chancellor Anna Bais highlighted the significant and continuous assistance of the Enga Provincial Government in ensuring the establishment of this higher learning institution was a success story.

Chancellor Bais placed the record straight in acknowledging Sir Peter Ipatas to make Enga Province the education hub and health referral province for the people of Papua New Guinea to thoroughly benefit from accordingly.

Enga Provincial Admistrator Sandis Tsaka also congratulated the fully pledged IUE Council Members and pledged the continuous assistance of the Enga Provincial Government in areas of concern going foward.

The full University Council sworn in are :

Mrs. Anna Bais- Chancellor Dr Thomas Webster Dr Uke Kombra Mr.Koni Samuel Dr. Garry Sali Bishop Justin Ain Mr.Sandis Tsaka Mr.Michael Kambao

After the official swearing in ceremony, the newly commissioned council members had their First Council Meeting at the Innovative University of Enga Conference Room where operational and administrative matters were fully discussed and resolutions passed accordingly.

