TELIKOM LIMITED BRONZE SPONSOR FOR ENGA’S CULTURAL SHOW

By Edward Luke

Telikom Limited has announced its sponsorship as the bronze sponsor for 30th Enga Cultural Show, expressing their delight in collaborating with the Enga Provincial Government for this esteemed event.

Telikom Limited committed K10,000 to support the show in Enga Province which made it a bronze sponsor.

Fixed Marketing Officer Faye Wia said this is a first sponsorship towards the show. Wia said, the company’s support underscores the significance of corporate partnerships in celebrating and preserving cultural traditions in Enga. Ms. Wia said that Telikom Limited is proud to work with Enga Provincial Government. “We a proud to be the bronze sponsor to the show. We’ve committed K10,000 and this is our first sponsorship. Having our first retail shop open in Enga Province, we now would like to work together with the Enga Provincial Government and the people of Enga. Regardless of the fighting and all the words that we’ve been heard about, Telikom has committed to serving Enga Province. We look forward to work with Enga Provincial Government and we look forward to providing more services for the people of Enga,” she said. Ms. Wia on behalf of the company thanked Enga Provincial Government for the opportunity and the people of Enga for being the best customer to Telikom.

Meanwhile, the Enga Provincial Government has appreciated the Telikom Limited Company by presenting a gift to the company at Aipus Oval.