KINA BANK SUPPORTS INNOVATION CONFERENCE

Kina Bank has announced its support for the 2025 Innovation PNG Conference, scheduled to take place in Port Moresby on March 27th and 28th next year.

Chief Transformation Officer Mr. Ivan Vidovich, stated that innovation is crucial for driving positive progress in communities and nations.

“We are committed to supporting initiatives that drive innovation in Papua New Guinea,” said Mr. Vidovich.

“By fostering dialogue and collaboration, we can unlock new possibilities for our communities and businesses through innovation. The 2023 conference, which we supported, served as a great reminder of how far PNG has come on the digital innovation journey and the wonderful opportunities ahead,” he added.

Publishing Director of Business Advantage International Mr. Andrew Wilkins also commented, stating, “The Innovation PNG Conference is a vital platform for showcasing the advancements in our digital landscape. We are excited to bring together thought leaders who will inspire and drive the conversation forward.”

The two-day conference will include presentations from local and international speakers, panel discussions, a hackathon, an exhibition, and an innovation awards night to recognize the best innovators.

Sessions will cover topics such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, digitalization and e-government, connectivity, cloud services, productivity, sustainability, fintech, and access to funding for innovation.