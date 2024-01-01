PNG MEDIA COUNCIL LAUNCHES UPDATED CODE OF ETHICS FOR 2024

By Ken Jacob DWU Student

The Media Council of Papua New Guinea recently unveiled its revised Code of Ethics and Professional Practice in Port Moresby.

This code aims to enhance journalism standards and address media accountability.

During a National Press Club event in Port Moresby, Council representatives highlighted the importance of ethical reporting in national development, while acknowledging challenges faced by journalists, such as educational limitations and the spread of unverified information on social media.

The new code provides clear guidelines on accurate reporting, responsible media practices, and the ethical treatment of public figures. It encourages journalists, editors, and PR professionals to adhere to these standards to promote transparency and accountability. The Council also urged the public to report any violations of the code, emphasizing that media integrity must be maintained by all stakeholders, including institutions that train media professionals.

As the media sector faces increasing scrutiny, the Council is hopeful that the updated code will help ensure that journalism continues to serve the public interest and contribute to national progress.