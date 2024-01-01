TELIKOM ANNOUNCES CHRISTMAS PROMTION

Telikom Limited has announced its great Christmas promotion today to give customer’s the chance to win prizes and cash to celebrate with their family.

This promotion offers customers many gift ideas for the festive season with affordable handsets, bonus top-up credits and data.

Telikom Limited Chief Executive Officer Amos Tepi, acknowledged Telikom’s valued customers, partners and stakeholders for their business through-out the year with the aspiration for a new and improved network experience for 2025.

“It’s all about giving a little extra to our customers this Christmas and aligning with the program for network boost, which places customer experience at the forefront of our plans with the objective to offer more benefits for improved network enhancements,” Mr. Tepi said.

Mr. Tepi thanked Telikom’s network and technical support service providers along with its commercial business partners for an exciting year of business.

Telikom’s Head of Sales & Marketing, Mark Witthuhn, clarified that Telikom, as a reseller for 321 Lotto tickets, offers subscribers the chance to purchase the 321-lotto ticket and by select their lucky numbers on their Telikom phone to win.

“Our Telikom customers using the mobile *321# USSD platform can purchase their 321 Lotto tickets and have the chance to win either the two-times weekly K500,000 Wantok jackpot or the daily Paradise jackpot draw of K100,000.

Individuals can pick up a free Telikom SIM card from Telikom retail stores, Telikom business offices, and authorized dealers and register their SIM card with valid identification.

The free SIM card comes loaded with K200 talk time, 100 on-net SMS and 1GB valid for seven days,” Mr. Witthuhn remarked.

This promotion will end on January 1, 2025.