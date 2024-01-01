AROB GOV DONATES K200,000 TO MULITAKA

Sir Peter Ipatas (left) taking ABG President Ishmael Toroama and his delegation on an official tour of the Innovative University of Enga Main Campus at Irelya just a few kilometers outside of Wabag Town. Picture credit: Raymond Dessi

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Autonomous Region of Bouganville (AROB) Government presented a K200,000 cheque to the Enga Provincial Government at Ipatas Centre in Wabag to assist the ongoing relocation and rehabilitation of the Mulitaka landslide victims.

Autonomous Bougainville Government Finance Minister Wilson Robin presented a K200,000 cheque to veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas witnessed by the ABG President Ishmael Toroama along with some of his cabinet members plus the Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka and members of the Provincial Executive Council.

In a heartfelt gesture, Minister Wilson expressed his sincere condolences and passed the sympathy of the people of Bouganville to the landslide affected people of Mulitaka in the Maip Mulitaka LLG of te new Porgera-Paiela district.

To continue strengthening the strong political bond between the ABG and the EPG, Sir Ipatas invited President Toroama to send some Bouganville tertiary students to enroll at the Innovative University of Enga starting next year moving forward.