DATA NEEDED FOR DECISION MAKING

By Samantha Solomon

The National Research Institute, chairman Wilson Thompson, expressed the challenges faced by the agriculture sector in providing accurate data to the institute.

Mr. Thompson emphasized the importance of the developing PNG Agriculture Sector for the future of PNG and the livelihood of its people.

He said that the sector’s data and information, as well as how they are managed, are essential for supporting sound public and private sector investments. This is crucial for evidence-based sector policies and for the coherent and cohesive development of the sector.

He said The National Research Institute has difficulty collecting data, especially from Agriculture sector agencies.

He said currently, critical production and economic data and information at various levels are inaccurate, incomplete, inaccurate, sometimes fabricated, and often inaccessible or selectively inaccessible.

He said the data provided by agencies are inconsistent and incompatible.

He said variability in data capture methodologies leads to potential inaccuracies, resulting in confusing and conflicting information, including fundamental economic indicators. This can lead to inconsistent and misguided policies and questionable decision-making.

Mr. Thompson added that the Papua New Guinea National Research Institute (PNG NRI) seeks to address these challenges by convening a technical working group to address these fundamental challenges for the agriculture sector.

The Director of NRI has various organisations, including the Bank of Papua New Guinea. Departments of Treasury, National Planning and Monitoring, Trade and Investment, Agriculture and Livestock, and others, to collaborate on finding a way forward.