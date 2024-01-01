JIWAKA SCHOOLS BENEFIT FROM GRANT

By John Mori

A total of 26 Secondary Schools and High Schools in Jiwaka Province have benefited from the Infrastructure Development Grant.

This was revealed by the Jiwaka Provincial member Simon Kawi.

Mr. Kawi said out of K1.6 million all high schools were given K50,000 each while secondary schools received K100, 000.

Mr. Kawi said that the Government’s priority focus was on the education sector and urged all teachers to shape up and provide decent leadership in the institutions that they are serving in.

The Schools that are putting the money to good use will be given K100,000 and K200,000 respectively next year.

He said his Government would support the education division to ensure all teachers in the province go for ICT training.

Mr. Kawi stressed this point during the first secondary and high school principal meeting.

Mr. Kawi added that Jiwaka Provincial Government has already signed a memorandum of agreement with Data Co to see Jiwaka education sector shift into a digital environment and all schools should have access to quality internet service. “Our world already changed to digital world and all teachers must also be equipped with Information and Communication Technology skills.” Mr. Kawi said.