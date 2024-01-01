UPNG SRC TO PRESENT PETITION TO GOVERNMENT

The University of Papua New Guinea Student Representative Council will present a petition to the Government regarding issues affecting the country on Friday 30th of August 2024.

The SRC upon consultation with the university administration have come to the resolution of submitting a petition to the government.

According to the UPNG SRC statement released, students have raised concerns of Issues affecting the country and like every citizen students have equal rights to petition the government for their voices to be heard.

Further stating, they represent the bulk of the population who cannot speak for themselves and they as an independent body are calling on government to address these issues.

The university administration has given the approval for this event and will ensure all crowd control strategies are engaged.

With the SRCs stance on the issues and seeing the need to safeguard the students interest, the administration has been tasked to convey correspondence and confirm attendance between the Office of the Prime Minister and other parties that the petition addresses.

The safety of the student body and the continuation of the academic year remains a priority for the SRC.