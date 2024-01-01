JIWAKA GRADE 12 CAREER EXPO ENDS

By John Mori

A total of 1,800 grade 12 students from eight secondary schools in Jiwaka have attended a two-day career expo which successfully ended today.

Principal for Minz Secondary School the hosting school Mrs. Vanessah Lari thanked the Provincial Government for the funding support to host the expo.

Mrs. Lari said it was a historical event that helped students to prepare for the national examination which is next month away.

She added that this was also an opportunity for the universities and colleges to showcase their courses to the students as this would build student’s interest towards certain courses and that may motivate them to study smart and produce positive results in education journey.

Mrs. Lari suggested that such expo must be an annual thing for the Jiwaka education sector in Jiwaka.

The career expo ended up on a high note and Mrs. Lari acknowledged all tertiary institutions who participated and setting up stalls creating opportunity to the 1,800 grade 12 in eight secondary schools