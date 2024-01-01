AIC REPORT ON AIR NIUGINI AIRCRAFT INCIDENT

The Papua New Guinea Accident Investigation Commission has revealed the final report on the investigation conducted into a Fokker 70 aircraft serious incident.

According to AIC the incident occurred on 20 February 2023 during its approach into Jacksons International Airport in Papua New Guinea.

The aircraft, registered P2-ANT, owned and operated by Air Niugini Limited, was conducting a return flight to Port Moresby from Mt. Hagen when the aircraft experienced an abnormal cabin pressurisation event which caused injuries to passengers and a crew members.

There were 71 persons onboard including two pilots, two cabin crew and 67 passengers including 2 infants.

There were 18 minor injuries and 4 serious injuries sustained by the passengers. The crew did not sustain any injuries. The AIC was notified by CASA PNG during an Aviation Safety Briefing of the incident which occurred on 16:00 local time.

The AIC immediately commenced an investigation in accordance with its mandate under the Civil Aviation Act and pursuant to ICAO Annex 13 to the convention on International Civil Aviation.

According to the final report there was a procedural, communication and operational decision errors that contributed to the serious incident.