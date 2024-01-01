GUTNIUS LUTHERAN CHURCH APPOINTS NEW BISHOP AFTER 42 YEARS OF SEPARATION

Rev. Kagl Siwi. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By: Mortimer Yangharry

Three factions of the Gutnius Lutheran Church (GLC) came together after more than 40 years of division for the first time, gathering for a special Synod that resulted in the election of a new bishop recently.

Veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas, who is a faithful Lutheran Church member who has been vocal on the unification of these groups hosted this synod at his Irelya Mission Station where the main campus of the Innovative University of Enga is situated.

General Secretary of the Unification Committee Ezekiel Peter confirmed the election of Rev. Kagl Siwi (pictured) from the Papua District Circuit of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea as the Bishop of the Gutnius Lutheran Church Papua New Guinea for a term of two years (2024 June to 2026 June).

“The GLC Church Council had its crisis conference/Synod with 415 delegates after four decades (42 years) of crisis in the administration of the church,” Peter said.

He sincerely acknowledged Rev. Dr. Jack Urame, the Head Bishop and his Church Council to elect Rev. Kalg Siwi to be the Bishop for the next two years. Bishop Kalg Siwi graduated from the Martin Luther Seminary in the late 1980s and has served his church for more than 30 years.

“We, the GLCPNG, thank God for listening to our cries and seeing our pains for many years. God has delivered us,” he said.

The Gutnius Lutheran Church will serve as one Church going foward after different factions have been tussling for leadership over the past four decades.

“GLCPNG will, through his love and guidance help build again GLCPNG and the Church will never be the same. It will grow by God’s grace to new heights,” Peter said.