HAIVETA WITHDRAWS

By Louis Maingu

Gulf Provincial Member, Chris Haiveta has submitted his letter of withdrawal from parliamentary Caucus to Prime Minister James Marape yesterday.

This followed the recent diversion of Gulf Province funds by the government.

Chris Haiveta held a media conference yesterday after he submitted his withdrawal letter to Prime minister following the recent events claiming government’s decision to divert allocated funds of Business Development Grants meant for Gulf Province for Papua LNG.

Mr. Haiveta said that he had filed a case against the Government in what he believed strongly to be an illegal diversion of funds.

“I will not be a member of the parliamentary Caucus and I will fight this fight as I said through the courts to seek redress and whatever the court decides, that answer I accept.” He said.

Mr. Haiveta also stated that he would remain as a Pangu party member concentrating and growing the party at the Provincial Level and remain committed to cooperate long term in developing upcoming projects such as Papua LNG, Pasca and Wilder Best with the Government.

“I will withdraw from my party, I will withdraw from Pangu and just be an ordinary branch member in my province,” he said.

He said that he had made a difficult decision but it was a necessary to withdraw from Marape-Rosso Government.