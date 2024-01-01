CYCLONE WARNING CAUTIONED

By Claire Mauta

In a statement released today, the PNG National Weather addressed recent circulating reports on social media regarding a severe weather event named Cyclone Kirily.

The Weather service wanted to clarify and assure the public about the legitimacy of such warnings through verifying the source of the warnings on social media. The current warnings about Cyclone Kirily circulating on social media had not been issued by the PNG National Weather Service.

National Weather service also stated that the official communication channels would be done through National Television and Radio Stations and clarified that these platforms would broadcast emergency alerts and updates as well their official website and social media accounts with verified real time updates.

The PNG National Weather Service has robust systems in placed to monitor and report severe weather conditions and their warnings are issued based on reliable data and extensive meteorological analysis.

The statement said that to verify the source and to stay informed for regular updates from official sources. The accuracy and reliability of weather warnings were crucial, and it was essential to rely on official channels for accurate and timely update.