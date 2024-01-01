CLIMATE FIRST INCEPTION AND STAKEHOLDERS CONSULTATION WORKSHOP

Picture of the participants. SUPPLIED PICTURE

The New Ireland Province Hosts Climate FIRST Inception and Stakeholder Consultation Workshop

July 24 2024.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has continued with the roll out and implementation of the New Papua New Guinea (PNG) Climate FIRST project.

According to Green Gold Institute the project aimed to strengthen the institutional climate finance coordination, increased private sector contributions and innovative financing mechanisms including Micro Small Medium

The workshop was attended by 40 participants including provincial stakeholders, government executives, private sector, non-government organization (NGOs) and civil society.

They shared common understanding of the project’s key components and implementation at the provincial level, aligning expectations and providing a basis for project scoping, planning and execution.

According to green gold institute the landmark climate first project was fully funded by the Government of Australia for AUD K20million under the PNG-Australia Climate Change Action Plan (PACCAP) to help PNG tackle the adverse impacts of climate change and build a stronger, climate resilient and socially inclusive nation.