GRAND OPENING OF BAKER BOY FLAGSHIP AT WAIGANI

Pacific Industries has recently opened a flagship Baker Boy restaurant at Waigani, in Port Moresby.

This opening represents a significant milestone in bringing world-class fast-food experiences to Papua New Guinea.

The new Waigani location will continue to offer all the Baker Boy favorites, along with new menu additions and promotions.

On October 7, 2022, they launched a new family-friendly restaurant, and now, with the opening of the flagship at the second location in Waigani.

They plan to further expand to create more job opportunities for Papua New Guineans.

As a sister company to Pacific Industries, which was established in the 1950s, Baker Boy reiterates its commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences.

The concept of Baker Boy was developed in 2017 with the aim of offering fast, delicious, and affordable meals to residents of the ever-evolving city of Port Moresby.

Starting with a kiosk outlet in April 2020, Baker Boy has since become a well-known fast-food brand in Port Moresby.