A JOINT OPERATION TO COMBAT MALARIA IN PNG

A total of 70,000 mosquito nets will be distributed to Middle Ramu and Usino Bundi Districts in Madang Province to combat Malaria in the district.

This is noted to be the largest distribution of nets to be given to 13 locationa of Gokto, Aiome, Josephstaal, Wanuma, Dusim, Simbai, Sangapi, Mamusi, Kanianj, Kombaku, Junkaral, Annabreg and Kwanga.

This is through the coordinated effort from the PNG Defence Force (PNGDF), Australian Defence Force (ADF), PNG Rotarians Against Malaria (RAM), and the National Department of Health.

A total of 13 RAM staff and 12 personnel from the Preventive Medicine Platoon of PNGDF Directorate of Health Services were airlifted on Monday to Madang to carry out the distribution mission.

The team will focus on delivering mosquito nets to households, helping to protect vulnerable populations from malaria.

This joint operation underscores the continued collaboration between PNG and Australia in addressing critical health issues. The initiative also highlights the strong partnership between the national government, health organizations, and military services to improve public health outcomes and reduce the burden of preventable diseases like malaria.

“This mission is a prime example of the cooperation and commitment of multiple agencies working together towards a common goal—saving lives and improving health in rural communities,” said Officer in Command, Captain Ryan Manzin.

It is noted that this is a first of its kind for the PNGDF and ADF joint forces to help eradicate malaria and other vector-borne diseases in the country.

This program is expected to roll out in other centers.