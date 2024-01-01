The 2024 PNG Update will be held at University of Papua New Guinea from August 21-22 to showcase some of the most important research conducted within the country.

This annual program brings together academics, policy makers, business, civil society and the public to hear about research on key development issues facing the country.

This program jointly organized by University of Papua New Guinea’s School of Business and Public Policy and Australian National University’s Development Policy Centre since 2013 which attracts over 1500 people.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact these presentations have had, with politicians, senior bureaucrats,

and civil society leaders engaging with ideas that have subsequently shaped their own work. The

PNG Update is a UPNG ANU partnership committed to showcasing the most important and cutting edge research to help improve policies, advocacy and practice in the country,” said Dr Lawrence Sause.

Given the importance of stability for social and economic development, this year’s theme is “Securing a stable environment for growth and development.”

The Update will be officially opened by Prime Minister James Marape, who is an ardent supporter of research and development.

The participants including senior diplomats Australia’s High Commissioner Mr. John Feakes, PNG’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr. Cecilia Nembou and Chancellor, Robert Igara, along with Director of ANU’s Crawford School Professor Janine O’Flynn, Conference co-convener Associate Professor Grant Walton from the Development Policy Centre at Australian National University.

Topics covered range from family and sexual violence in PNG, teaching and education, agriculture

and forestry, labour mobility and the impact of its various schemes, politics and governance, climate change, sorcery and gender, land issues, and many more.