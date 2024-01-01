17TH NATIONAL CAF WOMEN CONVENTION HELD IN WAPENAMANDA

More than thousand women from the Christian Apostolic Fellowship (CAF) attended the 17th National Christian Apostolic Fellowship in Wapenamanda , Enga Province this week.

President of the CAF Women’s Federation, Susan Kikala, encouraged her fellow women, to rise up, not only in church work but in all levels, and sectors.

“A raise to help the work of the Church, the Federation and in supporting our country in growing while wearing the full armour of God.” she said.

Kikala, a retired public servant with 33 years of experience, has been the Federation president expressed her vision for the future, aiming to bring the Federation to an international level and for ensure its financial independencence.

Deputy Enga Provincial Administrator (Social Services) Henry Kapao emphasized the significance of the meeting in the province after facing law-and-order issues.

“I believe this meeting can be an avenue where God can come in a special way to guide its leaders to rebuild Enga again.” Kapao said.

The National CAF Federation Convention started on Monday and will end tomorrow.

Representatives from the 22 provinces, women from all walks of life, from different cultural settings and levels came to together to celebrate and worship God on this special occasion.