MANNING AFFIRMS INCREASED POLICE PRESENCE.

Pictured: Police Commissioner David Manning (File Image)

Police presence has been increased across NCD, Central and key provincial commands.

This was affirmed by the Commissioner of Police David Manning.

He said police operations have been increased over the past week and more criminals are being caught.

He said a main reason for this is to ensure leaders can attend parliament without hindrance and the democratic process is facilitated without disruptions.

He said another reason is to discourage criminal activities.

Manning warned that criminals should not make misguided assumptions and break the law as they will be caught.

The commissioner’s comments came after reports of a number of robbery attempts in Port Moresby recently.