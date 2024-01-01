Awareness Breaking News Business Crime Highlands Islands Life Momase News Papua New Guinea Southern

MANNING AFFIRMS INCREASED POLICE PRESENCE.

by Natasha Ovoi0364

Pictured: Police Commissioner David Manning (File Image)

Police presence has been increased across NCD, Central and key provincial commands.

This was affirmed by the Commissioner of Police David Manning.

He said police operations have been increased over the past week and more criminals are being caught.

He said a main reason for this is to ensure leaders can attend parliament without hindrance and the democratic process is facilitated without disruptions.  

He said another reason is to discourage criminal activities.

Manning warned that criminals should not make misguided assumptions and break the law as they will be caught.  

The commissioner’s comments came after reports of a number of robbery attempts in Port Moresby recently.

Related posts

Department of Finance: Accounts Opened

EMTV Online

MISCONCEPTION CLARIFIED TO PARENTS AND STUDENTS

Natasha Ovoi

Samoa Secures Spot in Oceania Qualifying Match

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!