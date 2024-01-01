2024 PARIS OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY

This is the 6th Day of Paris Olympic Games with China leading with 11 gold, 7 Silver, and 6 Bronze. A total of 24 medals
USA is in the second place with 9 Gold, 15 Silver and 13 Bronze. Total of 37 medals
In third placing is France with 8 Gold, 11 Silver and 8 Bronze, total of 27 medals.
Australia trailing by fourth placing with 8 Gold, 6 Silver and 4 Bronze, a total of 18 medals followed by Great Britain, South Korea, Italy, Canada and Germany
Other countries are trailing with Gold and some yet to achieve a medal.