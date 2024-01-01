Education International Life News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Sport Sports Scene Travel World

2024 PARIS OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY

by Lorraine Jimal02209

This is the 6th Day of Paris Olympic Games with China leading with 11 gold, 7 Silver, and 6 Bronze. A total of 24 medals

USA is in the second place with 9 Gold, 15 Silver and 13 Bronze. Total of 37 medals

In third placing is France with 8 Gold, 11 Silver and 8 Bronze, total of 27 medals.

Australia trailing by fourth placing with 8 Gold, 6 Silver and 4 Bronze, a total of 18 medals followed by Great Britain, South Korea, Italy, Canada and Germany

Other countries are trailing with Gold and some yet to achieve a medal.

