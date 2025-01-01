KOMKUNDUMB ROAD RECOGNIZED

By Ken Jacob

In a significant development for Western Highlands Province, the long-overlooked Komkundumb Road, connecting Warakum to Rondon, is finally being sealed.

This road has played a crucial role in the establishment of Mt. Hagen City since independence in 1975.

After almost 50 years, the Komkundumb Road, hand-built by the forefathers of the Moge Komunka and Moge Akelka tribes, is finally being sealed.

Project Community Leader and Public Relations Officer, Elias Kerua, highlighted that the road was used to transport timber from the mountains, timber that was essential for building Mt. Hagen City.

He emphasized that without this road, the city as it is known today would not exist.

Kerua explained that despite the road’s significance, it had been overlooked by provincial leaders for decades.

However, the collaborative efforts of Western Highlands Governor Wai Rapa and Hagen Open Member William Duma have finally brought recognition and development to the Komkundumb Road.

Kerua expressed his gratitude to the leaders, noting that this road is not just any ordinary road.

It is a special road that contributes to the history of Western Highlands Province and Papua New Guinea as a whole.

Adding that the Moge Akelka and Moge Komunka tribes are proud and appreciative of the efforts to the upgrading of the road.

Kerua then went on to share his confidence in the quality of the sealing work being carried out, stating that the construction company, Jurudaya Construction, is reliable and committed to excellence.