K2.6 MILLION FOR TERTIARY STUDENTS

By Wasita Royal

Gazelle District in East New Britain Province has paid K2.6 million to help students attend colleges and universities across the country this year.

This school fee subsidy program aimed to support parents who are struggling because of the long drought in 2022 and the current high prices of goods and services in the country.

This year; Gazelle District under the leadership of Gazelle MP and National Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Jelta Wong has subsidized the school fees of 1,269 students in 80 tertiary institutions nationwide.

Last year, the district spent K4.2 million, helping 1,204 students in 95 schools. This year, the district supported 1,269 students.

This program assisted students based on their academic performance.

The support was divided amongst AES and HECAS Program and the Self Sponsorsored students. The AES students received 20%, while the HECAS and self sponsored students received 30%.