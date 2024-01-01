PNG-INDO PARTNERSHIP

By Samantha Solomon

Before attending the Pacific Leader’s forum Prime Minister James Marape visited Indonesia for its annual dialogue.

Prime minister said that as a very close neighbor with a G20economy and 280million people they need energy supply food.

”The 20 economy Indonesia has over 280 million people that that needs energy that needs supply of food that needs trade to fill the economy and so PNG being the closest and one of the 3 nations they share land border with,” he said.

He said that the relationship with Indonesia has elevated he assured the country that Indonesian market is ready for PNG.

“Level of relationship we have with Indonesia is now elevated to the highest we have engagements not now just government to government as it was un long past” he said.

PM Marape said that an important memorandum of understanding signed was between the transport sectors for both countries.

“The Indonesian market is ready for a likewise Indonesia businesses have offered to come in for a share partnership with us in business they’re going heavy in downstream processing and advice to pick up their business model they have a 51-49% equity arrangements in most of the large scale investments” he said.

He said that PNG was also given opportunity to send students to their medical schools To help resolve the shortage of health workers in the country.

“We have signed four MOUs two in the transport sector that

Means that license vehicle or license craft sea craft or air crafts on our side that is moving back and forth have identity make known and ease of using license on both side to travel into Indonesians traveling to PNG or PNG to Indonesia.” PM Marape said.