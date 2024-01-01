BIRD CALLS FOR POLICE INTERVENTION IN ANGORAM

By Samantha Solomon

The massacre in East Sepik province has prompt Governor Allan Bird to call for police intervention into the Angoram District.

Governor Bird expressed his sympathy to the people of Angoram and asked the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) to intercept and restore normalcy.

Provincial Member Allan Bird said that the province’s law and order in the province had deteriorated since the sidelining of the provincial police commander Christopher Tamari.

He said that the tragedy required interventions by the RPNGC as the provincial government does not have oversight over police functions.

Governor Bird said that he had spoken with the Member for Angoram MP Salio Waipo to ask the government to assist with police, hence a respond is currently pending.