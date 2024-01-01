CSNU WORKSHOP TO EQUIP PARTICIPANTS WITH ESSENTIAL SKILLS

By Lorraine Jimal

The Callan Services for Persons with Disabilities National Unit has held a two weeks training aimed at equipping participants with essential skills in the team dynamics, technology, safeguarding practices, audio skills and an understanding of the data collection tools.

Callan Connect Project Training Workshop started yesterday and will end on 1st of November 2024 in Port Moresby.

Director for Callan Services for Persons with Disabilities National Unit (CSNU) Baeau Tai welcomed the participants from across the project sites of Bougainville, Daru and Kiunga, encouraging them to share ideas and experiences openly during the workshop.

“I encourage you all to engage openly with one another. The connections you make here could prove invaluable as you share ideas, challenges and insights. Your commitment to improving your skills and knowledge is commendable, and it speaks volumes about your dedication to both personal growth and the success of our organization.” She said.

Tai said that this workshop had been meticulously designed not only to enhance their skillset but also to foster a collaborative environment where creativity and innovation could flourish.

“We have an incredible lineup of training, speakers and facilitators who are experts in their respective fields, and I am confident that you will find their sessions both enlightening and inspiring. As you participate in the activities, discussions, and exercises throughout the workshop, I urge you to embrace every opportunity for interaction and learning.” She said.

Tai said by the end of the workshop, participants would be able to collaborate effectively, utilize technology efficiently and implement safeguards in their work going forward.