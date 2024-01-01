CCEP OPENS NEW MULTI-MILLION KINA PET PRODUCTION

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Papua New Guinea, has officially opened its state-of-the-art PET (plastic bottle) line in Lae, Morobe province.

This multimillion-kina investment started in 2022 and was completed earlier this year, with the first bottle run on 12 July 2024.

CCEP PNG’s Sales and Commercial Director Tim Solly said in the last few years, there had been a consumer shift, with increasing preference towards beverages in bottles which has led the company to install this new line.

“Since starting our operations in Lae over 30 years ago, this new PET line compliments the existing three (3) production lines we have here in Port Moresby for both cans and PET plastic bottles. With a capacity to produce 13 million-unit cases to the customers, the line produces 36,000 bottles per hour. It also has in-built sensory features that reject bottle defects before being filled with sizes ranging from 300ml to 500ml packs. The beverage range includes consumer favorites such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Solo.

Solly said the new production line reflects the long-term investment the company has made and continues to make in PNG and CCEP PNG is proud of its footprint the brand in the country and also providing employment.

“We provide direct employment to a workforce of over 500 employees and remain a leading company that has maintained our workforce, despite external factors like global pandemic and the current tough economic challenges that we share with all businesses here in PNG.” Solly said.

Executive Director of the Conservation Environment Protection Authority Brendan Trawen commended CCEP on the expansion.

“I would like to commend CCEP and The Coca-Cola Company for taking the initiative to achieve this

multi million expansion project since 2021 and 2022.