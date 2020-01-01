BSP Fiji Donates to Cyclone Yasa Relief Assistance.

Share the News











The BSP Fiji Group today announced a funding support of FJ$75,000 to the Tropical Cyclone Yasa Relief Assistance.

BSP Fiji comprises of the Bank, BSP Life and BSP Finance and the donation is earmarked for Fijians who have been severely affected by the cyclone.

On behalf of the BSP Fiji Group, Country Head of BSP Fiji, Haroon Ali said “we are saddened to learn about the widespread destruction and damage to infrastructure, schools, livestock and farm produce that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to rehabilitate and bring people’s life back to some level of normalcy. The full extent of damage continues to be assessed by Government authorities and local and foreign partners, with horrific stories of ordeals slowly emerging.”

Mr Ali reaffirmed the BSP Group’s long-standing position as a responsible corporate citizen with Fiji at heart.

“We know that we must act now to support Fiji’s road to recovery and this donation demonstrates our intention to act quickly. This small contribution from the BSP Fiji Group, which includes BSP Finance and BSP Life, underpins the Group’s Value of “Community and the Vanua”.

Meanwhile, all companies in the BSP Group have resumed full operations from Monday (21/12).