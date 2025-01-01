BSP ANNOUNCES MAJOR UPGRADED TO ITS ATM NETWORK

Bank of South Pacific will roll out 600 advanced ATMs with enhanced features, including the ability to make account deposits directly at the ATM in partnership with NCR Atleos Corporation, a global leader in self-service financial solutions.

This was part of a major upgrade to its ATM network, delivering more convenience and state-of-the-art banking technology to customers throughout Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the South Pacific.

BSP Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Robinson reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to making banking more accessible.

“At BSP, we understand that our customers value convenience and easy access to their accounts, especially outside regular banking hours. This upgrade will introduce deposit- enabled ATMs in many of our markets, saving our customers time and reducing queues,” Mr Robinson said.

The partnership with NCR Atleos ensures BSP’s ATM fleet will be equipped with the latest technology, supported by remote management for even greater reliability.

The investment will begin with a technology refresh in PNG by mid-2025, followed by the Pacific markets later in the year.

Currently, BSP operates a network of more than 600 ATMs, including 300 in PNG, over 120 in Fiji, and others across Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga, and the Cook Islands.

NCR Atleos, NZ and Pacific Sales Manager – Peter Corkery, shared his excitement; “We are delighted to partner with BSP to deliver innovative financial solutions. By supporting BSP’s

ATM operations, we will enable the bank to focus on providing exceptional service while we

ensure their technology operates seamlessly,” he said.

This initiative highlights BSP’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, reinforcing its role as the region’s leading financial services provider.