AIC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY REPORT OF P2-SAM

The PNG Accident Investigation Commission (AIC) has announced a Preliminary Report, AIC 24-1003, related to P2-SAM, which collided with terrain 32 nautical miles North of Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport in Morobe Province.

Following the onsite investigation, it was established from impact damage that the aircraft had flown into the forest canopy at about 8,000 ft, clipping a tree with its right wing before impacting the ground.

The collision damage indicated that the aircraft impacted terrain at a speed that would normally be associated with engine-powered flight. A spark from the impact ignited the fuel on board, causing a fire which severely burned and destroyed the aircraft.

There were five people onboard the aircraft, including the pilot and four passengers. All passengers and the pilot sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation is continuing and, without limiting the scope of the investigation, the AIC is looking into a range of areas, including the flight operations, maintenance, organizational and safety management systems, regulatory oversight communication, weather, human factors and post-accident survival aspects.

In accordance with its legal mandate, all AIC investigations are conducted with the sole purpose of improving safety for the traveling public, with complete independence from other state authorities, aviation service providers and stakeholders. AIC investigations do not apportion blame or liability to any person or organization.

It is the policy of the AIC to publicly release a preliminary investigation report for each accident or serious incident being investigated, 30 days after the occurrence date pursuant to requirements of Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

More information about this investigation can be found on the AIC’s website: www.aic.gov.pg