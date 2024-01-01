BADIHAGWA STUDENTS DONATION TO DISASTER VICTIMS.

By Tamara Agavi

Students from Badihagwa Technical Secondary School in Nation’s Capital District have donated essentials items to assist disaster victims affected areas across the country.

National Disaster assistant director Mr. Martin Mose said that, the donation would be distributed to certain affected areas in the country.

“We will look at the best place to give the relief assistance accordingly base on the need basis, where it is needed most, that will be sent to,” he said.

Student leader Alfred Yapo said that, some of the things were given during the donation drive.

“We collected cloths, books and other essential items that can be used by people in disaster affected areas. We also have other community engagement activities organized by the SRC and that we are aiming to help with the surrounding community,” he said.

A teacher Ashley Gilman Arie said that the students also planned to conduct community engagement talks on social welfare, health and education with the primary schools and the community.