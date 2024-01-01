TELIKOM BACKS ROTARY

By Jonathan Sibona

Naming rights sponsor, Telikom Limited has supported the Rotary Club with K25,000 for the 2024 charity golf tournament.

The event kicked-off yesterday at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

The event is traditionally the Rotary Club’s main fundraiser for the year. Last year this event enabled the Rotary Club of Port Moresby to raise over K126,000 with 33 companies registering teams.



Telikom Limited chief executive officer (CEO), Amos Tepi said that, Telikom was pleased to partner with the Rotary Club of Port Moresby.

Mr. Tepi said that the Rotary team had been providing much needed humanitarian assistance to communities around the country and Telikom is supportive of these worthy causes with the sponsorship support.



He said that, the Telikom’s corporate social responsibility values was aligned to the Rotary Club’s special community projects that are aimed at social upliftment and bring hope to those less fortunate.

Tepi also acknowledged all the corporate business houses supporting this golf event and the Rotary Club of Port Moresby.