SHP ADMINISTRATOR AIMS TO RESTORE PUBLIC CONFIDENCE

Picture: Southern Highlands Administrator Mr. David Kelma. File Picture.

Edward Luke

The Southern Highlands Acting Provincial Administrator Mr. David Kelma aims to restore public confidence in the vicinity of Mendi Town when he takes his position.

Mr. Kelma said this in an interview that he is ready to restore public confidence in the vicinity of Mendi town.

“Southern Highlands is a very peaceful province but the issue that we have here is within the vicinity of the Mendi town. Since my appointment as the acting provincial administrator, my focus was to restore some confidence in Mendi.” He said.

He emphasized that he would mobilize all the public servants to be based in the Aigiru Centre that is currently undergoing renovation including Muruk Lodge and Air Service in Mendi.

Mr. Kelma said that the renovation of the provincial building would be completed in a month and all public servants were expected to occupy their offices respectively for normalcy in the province.

He said that the provincial government is now seriously looking and giving priority to law and order in the province by allocating more funds.

“Southern Highlands is known for fighting and chaos happening in the province and we are giving priority to the law and order. The provincial member has put a lot of funding into law and order.

He has allocated K10 million from Provincial Service Improvement Program (PSIP) to law and order.