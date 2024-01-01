AIR NIUGINI STAFF PREPARE FOR NEW AIRBUS A220 AIRCRAFT ARRIVAL

A total of 115 Air Niugini employees have recently attended the first town hall meeting on the progress and preparation for the new Airbus A220’s Entry Service (EIS) in the country in September, next year

Air Niugini’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary Seddon, and the Air Niugini Board of Directors, ensured that, staff are well informed, engaged, and committed to a transformation program that will enhance the company’s performance.

Mr. Seddon explained that the work by the Air Niugini project team responsible for the new aircraft is on schedule, with some deliverables being accomplished ahead of schedule.

He reiterated the importance of all staff across the business understanding the new changes within Air Niugini, the expectations, and also potential barriers. The airline will ensure the staff are equipped with the necessary skills and certifications to embrace change as they work towards receiving the new aircraft.

Mr. Seddon said. “It’s no longer business as usual. We have a great opportunity to improve air travel for our country. We must look at all aspects of our business and take a proactive and assertive approach, to increase aircraft utilization, to improve services, deliver affordable and reliable travel.”

“Work has already started on implementing new systems while some of our current processes and procedures are being changed. This also includes training for pilots, engineers, tech crew, cabin crew and ground staff in all areas of the business in readiness for the new aircraft. Our Air Niugini people will benefit from this investment.” Mr. Seddon said

Air Niugini’s first A220 aircraft is expected to arrive in September next year,

coinciding with Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence anniversary. The A220 is capable of operating across PNG, replacing all current Fokker operations. The aircraft is very popular with airlines such as Qantas, Air France, and Delta.